Coronavirus in Israel: 522 new infections, 2.4% tests positive

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 07:44
Some 522 new coronavirus infections were reported in Israel on Sunday, with 2.4% of tests returning positive, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Of those infected, 322 are in serious condition and 138 are on ventilators.
11 dead in attack by armed men on Iraqi army post in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:20 AM
Two protesters arrested in Jerusalem
Iran's Zarif calls on neighbors to cooperate following Trump's defeat
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 09:49 PM
US CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 09:26 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 8,000 active cases, 241 added since midnight
Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 million after 30-day spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 03:33 PM
At least 3 wounded in Las Vegas shooting Saturday night
Four Indian soldiers, three terrorists killed in Kashmir gunbattle
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 02:12 PM
General labor dispute declared over quarantine day pay
Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record of 459 - TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 01:10 PM
Netanyahu opens cabinet meeting with congratulations to Biden
Azerbaijan says it claimed Karabakh's second-largest city, Armenia denies
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 12:36 PM
Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections and 286 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 11:08 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 207 new cases, 2.6% positive
Netanyahu congratulates Biden: I know you as a great friend of Israel
