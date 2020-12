Of those infected, 593 patients were in serious condition and 146 patients were on ventilators. Some 30 people died since the Monday morning update, bringing the death toll to 3,256 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Some 5,449 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, the largest number of cases in a day since the beginning of October, with 5.6% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.