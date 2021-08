The Health Ministry clarified that a large number of tests were conducted on Tuesday, so final numbers would only be available on Wednesday evening.

Of those infected, 400 were in serious condition and 62 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,580.

Some 5,755 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Tuesday, with 4.59% of tests returning positive, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Health Ministry.