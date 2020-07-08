Coronavirus in Israel: 632 new cases, death toll rises to 344
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 8, 2020 19:08
The Health Ministry announced 632 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday evening, bringing Israel's total cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 33,175, of which 14,516 are considered active cases. Meanwhile, Israel's death toll rose to 344.
