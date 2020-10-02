Coronavirus in Israel: 671 diagnosed since midnight

7,639 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the last day, including an increase of 671 since midnight, according to the Health Ministry report.

The number of deaths as a result of the coronavirus remains at 1,622.

The total number of coronavirus patients diagnosed in Israel now stands at 255,711, of which 70,660 are active cases. Among them are 807 in serious condition, of which 196 are intubated.

In addition, a total of 64,458 tests were performed yesterday.

Overall, 183,488 people in Israel have recovered from the virus.