Coronavirus in Israel: 727 new cases, 237 still in critical condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 09:47
727 new patients had tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday with a 0.85% positive rate, according to the Health Ministry.
237 patients are still in critical condition with 137 intubated.
The death toll stands at 8,063.
