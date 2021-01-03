Coronavirus in Israel: 9,146 fines issued over weekend

Nearly 7,000 of the fines issued were for people exiting their residences for purposes that are forbidden by the regulations. Another 1,516 were issued for not wearing masks, 106 were issued for breaking quarantine rules and 428 were issued for being present in a place which is not allowed to operate under the regulations.

A restaurant in Tel Aviv was fined NIS 5,000 and closed for seven days after dozens of patrons sat next to the business, bought alcoholic beverages and watched a soccer games on a number of screens. The workers at the restaurant were also not wearing masks.

Some 9,146 fines were issued for violations of coronavirus regulations over the weekend, Israel Police announced on Sunday.