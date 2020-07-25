Coronavirus in Israel: 94 intubated, 312 in serious condition, 455 dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 25, 2020 20:31
The Health Ministry announced that as of noon on Saturday Israel had 33,160 active coronavirus patients, including 312 in serious condition and 94 on ventilators. Additionally, the death toll rose to 455.
