983 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday, out of 9,263 tested, according to a Friday morning update from the Health Ministry.

Of them, 311 are in serious condition, 179 are in critical condition and 155 are intubated. The positivity rate is at 9.41%.

Some 3.8 million Israelis have received their booster shot, while 5.7 million received their second jab and 6.2 million received their first.

The death toll stands at 8,037.