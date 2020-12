On Saturday, 986 new cases of coronavirus were reported, while the number of tests decreased.Some 311 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, the Health Ministry reported, and among them, 101 are intubated. So far, the death toll stands at 2,909 since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic.The number of patients in serious condition has surpassed 300 since November 22. The number of patients on ventilators also represents a significant spike.