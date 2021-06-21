Coronavirus in Israel: Cases rise in Modi'in, Binyamina marked 'yellow'

The few outbreaks that have occurred in schools all over the country in recent days prompted the ministry to order students in three cities to wear masks and to consider issuing a stronger recommendation to get children ages 12-15 to get inoculated.

Some 37 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Modi'in on Monday, Israeli media reported.Out of the 37, 20 of them were students at the Asif elementary school and 7 were students at the Maccabim-Reut high school.In Binyamina, more than 80 residents have tested positive following a coronavirus outbreak in one of its schools, marking the city as 'yellow' - according to the traffic-light model. This comes after weeks in which all of Israel was marked 'green'.On Sunday, health experts raised concerns about the rising cases in Israel, particularly amongst students and Israelis who have returned from overseas trips, going so far as to task 250 police officers to enforce isolation requirements for those returning from abroad.Rossella Tercatin and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.