Coronavirus in Israel: Country surpasses 19,000 patients
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 14, 2020 09:47
Some 19,008 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.There are currently 3,348 active cases, including 35 in serious condition, among them 26 on ventilators.Some 300 people have died.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com