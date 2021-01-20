Coronavirus in Israel: 8,511 sick on Tuesday, numbers trending downwards

A total of 8,511 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 9.2%, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

This is out of 95,465 tests that were administered.

A total of 1,113 individuals are seriously ill, with 344 in critical condition, and 308 intubated.

This number of infected is down from the record number of cases reported in the 24 hours prior — 10,021.

So far, about 2.3 million Israelis have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, 82,930 Israelis are currently sick with the virus. The death toll stands at 4,142.