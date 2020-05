Israel's number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew on Saturday to 16,152, up 148 from the previous day, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday morning.The death toll grew on Saturday to 127. a growth rate of 1.79% from the previous day.Out of 6,525 active cases, 84 are intubated, 107 are in severe condition, 67 are in moderate condition, and 6,351 are in light condition.9,400 people in the country have recovered so far from COVID-19, a 7.3% rise from the previous day.