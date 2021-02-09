Coronavirus in Israel: Maccabi, in the lead, vaccinates 55% of members

Maccabi Healthcare Services is currently leading in vaccination numbers, successfully administering the vaccine to 55% of their members so far, Ynet reported, citing Health Ministry vaccination data.Among the health funds, the vaccine was distributed to different age groups at differnet rates.Among Maccabi's vaccinated, 34% are 16-19, and 38% are 30-39.Trailing closely behind Maccabi is Clalit Health Services at 52%, 22% of whom are in the 16-19 age range, and 38% are between 30-39.Next is the Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization at 46%, with 16% of that being the late teenage age range, and 35% are 30-39 year-olds.Lastly, Leumit Health Care Services has vaccinated 45% of its members, 31% of them in the 30-39 age range.