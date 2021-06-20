Coronavirus in Israel: Mask mandate back in some schools after outbreak

Following an outbreak of coronavirus in a Binyamina school in which 45 students have tested positive, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday that masks must be worn in schools in Binyamina, Modi’in and Maccabim-Re’ut.The fresh mandate instructs that students must wear masks on all school property, including in open areas. Only nine of the students who tested positive were reported to have been experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms. According to initial ministry findings, the source of the outbreak is still under investigation, but there is a connection with a family who recently returned to Israel from abroad.The preliminary results of the genetic sequencing suggest that the children are infected with the Delta variant (commonly known as the Indian variant).
