Coronavirus in Israel: Easing of restrictions in schools to be approved

Included in the plan is the elimination of capsules for fourth grade, similar to the already implemented easing of restrictions for grades one through three. After ten days, should morbidity rates remain stable and not rise, capsules will also be eliminated in fifth through sixth grades.

Meanwhile for seventh through tenth grades, students will cycle between four capsules, instead of two, allowing them to attend more classes.

In addition, the temperature taking requirement will be abolished in all educational systems.

"Education is the most important thing, and we make every effort to allow as much as possible for students with minimal risk. It should be noted that students apart from 11th and 12 graders, students are not vaccinated and we must protect their health," Edelstein said.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is expected to bring forth for approval in the coronavirus cabinet meeting on Thursday an updated outline for education systems.