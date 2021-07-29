The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: Over 2,000 positive tests third day running

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2021 10:12
There were 2,165 new coronavirus cases in Israel over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Thursday morning.
The Health Ministry dashboard reported that 2.35% of the tests conducted in the previous day returned a positive result.
 
As of Thursday morning, 159 of the current patients are in serious condition, with 26 intubated.
These figures account for a third day of a steep rise in cases, bringing the weekly average of new cases to approximately 1,500 positive tests a day, three times the amount seen two weeks ago, with an average of 500 new daily cases.
Almost 79% of the population over the age of 10 are fully vaccinated in Israel. Over 14,000 people received a coronavirus jab in the last 24 hours.
Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula- USGS
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2021 09:41 AM
Hamas threatens escalation if Qatari money delay continues
Israeli judoka Peter Palchik loses in quarterfinal fight
Olympics: World Champion vaulter Kendricks out with COVID, says father
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2021 07:12 AM
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik moves on to quarter-final
Judoka Inbar Lanir moves on to round of 16 after defeating opponent
China's new ambassador arrives in US with words of optimism
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2021 03:58 AM
Health Ministry team recommends third COVID vaccine for elderly
Jewish businessman, Netanyahu's cousin Nathan Milikowsky passes away
France urges Tunisia to quickly name new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 05:40 PM
French and Israeli defense ministers to discuss Pegasus: French spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 04:59 PM
Three MKs running for Judicial Selection Committee
Israel's gov't votes down opposition-backed West Bank annexation bill
Coronavirus in the IDF: 314 active cases, 746 in quarantine
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Croatian counterpart
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by