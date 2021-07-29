There were 2,165 new coronavirus cases in Israel over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Thursday morning.
The Health Ministry dashboard reported that 2.35% of the tests conducted in the previous day returned a positive result.
As of Thursday morning, 159 of the current patients are in serious condition, with 26 intubated.These figures account for a third day of a steep rise in cases, bringing the weekly average of new cases to approximately 1,500 positive tests a day, three times the amount seen two weeks ago, with an average of 500 new daily cases.Almost 79% of the population over the age of 10 are fully vaccinated in Israel. Over 14,000 people received a coronavirus jab in the last 24 hours.