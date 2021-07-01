COVID: Cases rise, but Israel has least deadly month since it all began

Some 307 new coronavirus cases were identified on Wednesday, according to a Thursday update by the Health Ministry. The figure marks the highest number in over two months. However, June was also the month with the lowest number of COVID victims since the beginning of the pandemic: Only six people succumbed to the virus.

Around two weeks after the new outbreaks began in several Israeli schools, the active cases continue to increase: the country now has some 2,000 active cases compared to less than 200 in the first fortnight of June.

Some 0.6% of the 60,000 tests processed on Wednesday returned a positive result. While the rate remains low – at the peak of the pandemic it was over 10% - it still marks an increase compared to a positive rate between 0 and 0.2 that Israel boasted for several weeks in May and at the beginning of June.

While the number of daily cases in the past two weeks has progressively climbed from 10-20 to several dozens, over 100, over 200 and on Wednesday it surpassed 300 for the first since April, the number of serious patients has so far only slightly increase, reaching 29 on Thursday – on June 19, at its lowest, it stood at 21.

As of Thursday, according to the traffic light system used to classify COVID for all municipalities and regional councils, Israel has four red towns, five orange and three yellow. Until a few days ago, the whole country was green. However, since there is a physiological gap in time between the increase in morbidity and the increase in serious morbidity – usually around two-three weeks – health experts and officials believe that it is going to be crucial to observe what happens in the next few days.

