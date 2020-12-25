The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 4,000 new daily cases, 4% positivity rate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 17:43
Israel's Health Ministry reported on Friday afternoon that the country successfully processed over 100 thousand coronavirus tests in a single day on Thursday.
The Ministry reported that out of 102,596 tests which were processed on Thursday, 4,046 of which returned positive results, resulting in a 4% positivity rate.The amount of active coronavirus patients in the country rose to 33,338. 527 patients are classified as being in serious condition, 133 of whom are intubated.
The death toll on Thursday rose by 14 to a total of 3,186 since the pandemic began.


