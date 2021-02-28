Coronavirus vaccination: Over 8 million doses administered in Israel

"Over eight million vaccinations, over three million vaccinated," said Edelstein. "But this is not enough for a reality of violations, meetings and parties. We must hold back. We can reach the end of the battle."

More than eight million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Israel, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Sunday morning.It takes two doses to be fully vaccinated. Of the eight million doses, more than three million were second doses, meaning more than three million Israelis are fully vaccinated.