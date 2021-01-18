Coronavirus in Israel: Over NIS 18.4 million in fines issued in one week

NIS 18,446,000 million in fines were issued for violations of coronavirus regulations in the past week, with 96% of the fines issued for failure to wear a mask, the Enforcement and Collection Authority reported on Monday.

The Authority warned that despite lockdown regulations, many Israelis are continuing to violate regulations and receive fines.

So far, NIS 72,511,744 has been paid for fines issued for violating coronavirus regulations since the beginning of the outbreak, with NIS 4 million paid in just the past week.