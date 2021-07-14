Coronavirus in Knesset: MK Vladimir Beliak infected

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Knesset spokesperson.
Beliak was last in Knesset on July 12. Anyone who was vaccinated and was in close contact with Beliak is recommended to undergo a coronavirus test. Anyone who wasn't vaccinated and was in close contact with him is required to enter quarantine.
