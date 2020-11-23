The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the IDF: 129 infected, 1,842 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 10:41
Some 129 soldiers and workers in the IDF were infected with the novel coronavirus and 1,842 soldiers were in quarantine as of Monday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Gulf Cooperation Council countries surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 12:58 PM
4 people tested with Sofia COVID-19 test receive false positives
Russia reports record high of 25,173 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 12:57 PM
Hamas calls Netanyahu's Saudi trip 'dangerous,' demands explanation
Two dead, several injured in late night stabbing at San Jose church
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 11:41 AM
Man seriously injured in accident possibly caused by stone-throwing
Coronavirus in Gaza: 689 new cases, 4 deaths
Energy minister to Lebanese president: Meet with me face-to-face
Tokyo reports 314 new coronavirus cases, down for second day
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 08:50 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 745 new cases, 2.3% tests positive
Blue and White minister: Gov. has one or two weeks to avoid elections
UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 02:47 AM
Germany may start COVID-19 vaccine program in December - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 01:12 AM
Number of coronavirus deaths in Israel rises to 2,800
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/23/2020 12:38 AM
Israeli Air Force: Failure to stop rocket not human or technical error
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by