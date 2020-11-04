The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 137 infected, 1,792 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 13:01
There are currently 137 IDF soldiers and civilian employees infected with coronavirus, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. One soldier is in serious condition, with all others in good condition.
There are 1,792 service people in quarantine.


