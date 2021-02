In a decreasing trend, 1,573 IDF members are currently sick with the coronavirus as of Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.Over the last week, the number of COVID-19-positive IDF members went down by 1,415 cases.Over half - 57% - of the IDF was vaccinated as of Thursday, at an increase of 19% since last week.As of Wednesday, 6,727 IDF members are in quarantine.