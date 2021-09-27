The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,722 new cases, 866 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 12:14
As of Monday, 1,772 coronavirus cases have been identified in the IDF.  All are experiencing light symptoms. 
As of Sunday, 866 IDF personnel are in quarantine.  
U security chief Sullivan to meet Saudi crown prince over Yemen - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 12:31 PM
Conditions of wounded IDF soldiers improves in hospital
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,208 new cases, 671 in serious condition
2,100 nurses finish training, will join medical ranks - Horowitz
COVID in Israel: Recovered students won't need tests to enter schools
6 Palestinians disappeared in Turkey in past month - Palestinian FM
AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine mix shows antibody growth
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 11:20 AM
Ash: Hospitals, essential services, cannot demand Green Pass
Hamas praises Iraq for arresting supporters of normalization with Israel
Germany's Scholz says to seek coalition with Greens, FDP
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 10:38 AM
New IAF commander announced: Tomer Bar - IDF
Suspected murderer dies from COVID
Authorities lock down La Palma coastal area lava approaches sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 09:54 AM
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl
Israeli security forces fire towards Gaza Strip - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by