The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,926 cases, 11,549 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 11:09
There are 1,926 IDF soldiers and civilian employees infected with the coronavirus as of Thursday, the IDF announced. Some 11,549 soldiers and employees are in quarantine.
As of Wednesday, the IDF has completed 8,257 epidemiological investigations through the Alon Command Center.
As of Thursday, some 70,151 IDF soldiers and civilian employees have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination.
Clashes break out as police raid Bnei Brak yeshiva, two arrested
UAE approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 12:48 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,174 new cases, 9% of tests positive
Three killed in military helicopter crash in New York
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 11:50 AM
Suicide attack kills seven, injures 20 in Baghdad market
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:57 AM
2.36 million Israelis have received the coronavirus vaccination
Twitter says locked account of China's US embassy for Xinjiang tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 03:57 AM
White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 02:56 AM
Biden to hold first foreign leader call with Canada's Trudeau on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 02:37 AM
US Senate approves Avril Haines as director of national intelligence
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 02:12 AM
Oxford scientists preparing vaccines to combat emerging COVID variants
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 01:32 AM
President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 12:34 AM
Abbas, Hamas react at Trump's departure, congratulate Biden and Harris
A-G to Treasury: Corona relief plan must be made carefully amid elections
Pope Francis to President Biden: God will guide US reconciliation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 07:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by