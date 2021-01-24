The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,975 cases, 11,148 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2021 11:10
There are 1,975 IDF soldiers and civilian employees infected with the coronavirus as of Sunday, the IDF announced. Some 11,148 soldiers and employees are in quarantine.
The IDF has completed 9,120 epidemiological investigations through the Alon Command Center.
Some 72,432 IDF soldiers and civilian employees have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination.
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,394 new cases, 8% positive
Kinneret rises by centimeter over weekend
Laniado Hospital cuts elective procedures, D-G: 'I feel ashamed'
Coronavirus vaccine: 195,000 Israelis vaccinated over the weekend
New Zealand health officials probe probable community COVID-19 case
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 02:37 AM
Chile issues tsunami warning after Antarctica earthquake
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 02:19 AM
President Joe Biden to unveil climate change policies
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 01:13 AM
President Joe Biden to unveil climate change policies
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 01:13 AM
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia, no injuries or damages reporte
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 12:37 AM
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia, no injuries or damages reporte
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 12:37 AM
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia, no injuries or damages reporte
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 12:37 AM
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia, no injuries or damages reporte
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2021 12:37 AM
16-year-old allegedly raped by her 50-year-old father
Pfizer finishes enrolling kids in its COVID-19 vaccine study
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 09:28 PM
Six of seven pregnant women screened for COVID UK variant test positive
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by