Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,034 infected, 1,250 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 10:58
Some 2,034 IDF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday. 
An additional 1,250 are in COVID quarantine at home.
