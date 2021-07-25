The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 265 active cases, 539 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2021 09:41
 The IDF announced Sunday morning that 265 of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. 
As of Thursday, An additional 539 army personnel were in quarantine.
19-year-old arrested for indecent act on girls aged 8 and 11
Two wins away from another medal: Israeli judoka advances to quarterfinal
Temple Mount to open to Jews after being closed for Eid al-Adha
Health Minister Horowitz announces his support for cannabis legalization
Tokyo Olympics: Israeli Judoka Gili Cohen defeated in Round of 16
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,470 new cases, 1.66% of tests positive
IDF thwarts Molotov cocktail, stone terror in West Bank
2 Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2021 12:12 AM
Tel Aviv man, 30, arrested on suspicion of home invasion, rape, assault
Iran condemns UN criticism of deaths during protests in Khuzestan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2021 09:34 PM
Two men die of drowning within an hour in separate instances around Israel
Russian, Tajik defense ministers discuss response to Afghan conflict risk
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2021 07:35 PM
Israeli midfielder Or Dasa signs 3-year deal with Portuguese club Arouca
China's Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2021 05:31 AM
Olympics: One more athlete tests positive for COVID-19 at Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2021 05:25 AM
