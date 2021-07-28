The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 314 active cases, 746 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 28, 2021 14:07
The IDF announced Wednesday morning that 314 of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, An additional 746 army personnel were in quarantine.
