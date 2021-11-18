The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus in the IDF: 37 new cases, 166 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 18:37
37 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the IDF on Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced. 
As of Wednesday, 166 IDF personnel are in quarantine. 
Bennett thanks Turkey's Erdoğan for release of Israeli couple
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 06:40 PM
UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Tehran on Tuesday, IAEA confirms
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 06:23 PM
Iraq vows to take migrants back, continue ban on flights to Minsk
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 05:59 PM
Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump SPAC deal
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 05:57 PM
Hamas calls on Justin Bieber to cancel show in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 05:22 PM
Putin may speak to Biden online before year-end
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 05:22 PM
Israeli minister, pres. Hernández dedicates Israel's embassy in Honduras
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 04:48 PM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes near Kokopo, PNG
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 04:28 PM
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes New Ireland region
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 04:20 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 494 new cases, 135 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 03:38 PM
UAE, Israel to jointly develop unmanned military, commercial vessels
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 10:12 AM
Bennett expected to speak to Erdogan, first for Israeli PM since 2013
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 09:31 AM
Large fire in Jordan north of Dead Sea heading towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 08:08 AM
Travis McMichael tells Georgia jury he felt threatened by Ahmaud Arbery
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 02:52 AM
US removes Nigeria from religious freedom list ahead of Blinken visit
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 02:49 AM
