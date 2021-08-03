The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the IDF: 386 positive cases as of Tuesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 3, 2021 16:38
Some 386 IDF servicemembers were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Some 1,127 servicemembers are in home quarantine.
US VP Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam in a fortnight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 04:20 PM
Detention of teacher suspected of sexual assault extended by three days
Drama: Israel, DR tied 4-4 in the 7th inning of elimination game
Israeli star Noa Kirel tests positive for COVID-19
Agriculture Ministry to create working groups to discuss protested reform
Israel may place US under severe travel warning
Siren drill to be carried out in central Israel on Wednesday
Israel Police arrest 11-year-old boy - report
Health Minister Horowitz speaks on trans community
COVID in Israel: Sheba Medical Center's intensive care unit reopened
Tokyo Olympics: Israeli sailing duo qualify for medal race
Qatar condemns attack on Israeli-managed ship, calls to restore int'l law
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 02:17 AM
Bennett: 'Many were vaccinated with third dose, but still not enough'
COVID-19: US CDC issues travel warnings for Greece, Ireland, Iran, others
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 11:21 PM
Erdogan tells Tunisia's Saied that Tunisian Parliament's work 'vital'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 11:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by