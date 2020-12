Some 5,636 soldiers were in quarantine. In the recovery village in Ashkelon, there were 150 infected soldiers as of Friday morning.

Additionally, the IDF updated that 21 coronavirus hotels are in operation, with 18 for quarantine and three for infected patients. Some 854 infected patients and 2,277 people in quarantine were in coronavirus hotels as of Friday morning.

Some 481 soldiers and workers in the IDF were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Friday morning, with two soldiers in moderate condition.