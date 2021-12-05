Coronavirus in the IDF: 50 new cases, 437 in quarantine

50 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in the IDF on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced. All of them are in light condition.

As of Thursday, 437 IDF personnel are in home quarantine.

