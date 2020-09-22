The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 789 diagnosed with virus, over 12,000 quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 20:36
Some 789 IDF troops and civilian employees have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, all of whom are in light condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 
Additionally, 12,278 soldiers are in quarantine. 
Major fire breaks out at a factory near Iran's capital, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 09:38 PM
France again reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 09:22 PM
France's Macron says US maximum pressure on Iran not working
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 09:21 PM
Iran's Rouhani says US can impose neither negotiations, nor war on Tehran
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 09:19 PM
Coronavirus cabinet breaks without a resolution
US CDC reports 199,462 coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 08:33 PM
Netanyahu: Important decision will be made at coronavirus cabinet meeting
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 31.32 million, death toll at 964,365
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 07:27 PM
Spain adds 10,800 new coronavirus infections, total at 682,267
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 07:26 PM
Jordan reports its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 07:21 PM
Britain reports 4,926 new COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 06:37 PM
Netanyahu and Bahraini Crown Prince speak via phone
Woman injured in Bnei Brak by collapsed tree
Bank of Israel heads in isolation after employee tests positive for COVID
President Rivlin requests government freeze his salary
