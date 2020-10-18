The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 879 infected, 4,536 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 12:27
Some 879 soldiers and staff in the IDF are infected with the coronavirus, according to a Sunday morning update by the IDF. Some 4,536 soldiers are in quarantine.


