Coronavirus: Israel to send aid to Nepal - in pictures

Israeli COVID supplies sent to Nepal to help the country fight the pandemic, July 7, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) Israel transferred coronavirus aid, including ventilators, oxygen tanks and advanced protective gear to Nepal on Wednesday, as the country faces over 600,000 confirmed cases.

"The State of Israel is proud to help Nepal fight the coronavirus pandemic," said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Coronavirus supplies sent from Israel to Nepal to help the country fight the pandemic, July 7, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) "Israel's allies and friends know that Israel will stand by them in times of trouble."

The Nepal Air aircraft containing coronavirus supplies from Israel, to be sent to Nepal to help the country fight the pandemic, July 7, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) The supplies were brought over on a Nepal Air aircraft, and were donated by a combination of organizations: the Foreign Ministry, IsraAid, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, the Commerce Ministry for Israel and Nepal, as well as other organizations.

July marks 61 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.