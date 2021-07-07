Coronavirus: Israel to send aid to Nepal - in pictures

Israel transferred coronavirus aid, including ventilators, oxygen tanks and advanced protective gear to Nepal on Wednesday, as the country faces over 600,000 confirmed cases.
"The State of Israel is proud to help Nepal fight the coronavirus pandemic," said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
"Israel's allies and friends know that Israel will stand by them in times of trouble."
The supplies were brought over on a Nepal Air aircraft, and were donated by a combination of organizations: the Foreign Ministry, IsraAid, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, the Commerce Ministry for Israel and Nepal, as well as other organizations.
July marks 61 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.