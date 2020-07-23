Coronavirus: Israel tops 2,000 daily new cases - 295 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 23, 2020 11:07
Israel topped 2,000 new coronavirus patients in one day, according to statistics by the Health Ministry.As of Thursday morning, there are 295 patients in serious condition, including 79 on ventilators. Some 44 people have died.
