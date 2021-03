The Hague has responded that it has received the complaint and is in the process of tending to it, according to the report.

The individuals who submitted the complaint are a group of Israeli citizens amassed under an organization called "People of Truth."

They have also submitted a complaint to the Israeli High Court of Justice, demanding clarifications regarding the issue from the Health Ministry.

A group of Israeli anti-vaxxers have reportedly submitted a complaint to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, claiming that Israel violated Nuremberg ethical codes by experimenting on human beings, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Sunday morning.