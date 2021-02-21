Coronavirus: Israir to start ‘green flights’ on Tel Aviv-Eilat route

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee might not approve the extension of the requirement for Israelis who return from abroad to quarantine in hotels, the committee chair MK Yaakov Asher said on Sunday, as Israeli airline Israir announced it will start operating ‘green flights’ between Ben Gurion Airport and Eilat while the country reopened vast sectors of its economy and the pandemic numbers continued to trend downward.

Starting from Tuesday, Israir will organize a flight a day reserved to those who are entitled to the green passport – individuals who are a week past the second coronavirus vaccination or who have recovered from the disease. The pilot is aimed at allowing people to reach the Red Sea city hotels, which reopened Sunday. In the next few days, Eilat is expected to return to its status of “green island” where facilities are also allowed to operate restaurants.

The airline stressed that the first flights will be sold at a special price: NIS 81 for Eilat residents and NIS 141 for residents of the rest of Israel. The flights will be numerated 315 and 316 – 316 being the numeric value of the Hebrew word “iaroq”, or green. In a following phase, Israir said it will increase the number of flights and open them to the general public.

Hotels are also operating under the green passport outline, as well as gyms, swimming pools, cultural and sports events. The race to obtain the certificate through the Traffic Light app by the Health Ministry and on the ministry’s website has strained the IT infrastructures, with many people lamenting problems. The ministry’s portal featuring the data about the pandemic has been down since Saturday night.

Also on Sunday, about 2,000 Israelis per day will be able to fly home from abroad, provided they receive the permission from the devoted special governmental committee. Last week, the government announced that the borders are going to remain close until March 6 and the requirement for those who return to isolate in a coronavirus hotel, with the exceptions of those who are fully vaccinated, was extended until March 1. However, as the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee met on Sunday to approve several regulations, Asher said that the measure should be considered carefully.

“We are not talking about huge numbers, and perhaps the police will be able to tell us how home isolation can be enforced,” he pointed out. “If we can put a person in a motel, then it is probably better for them that we allow an electronic device that makes sure that they are in isolation.”

Some 1,164 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Saturday, with 6.4% of tests returning positive, according to a Sunday morning update by the ministry. While the data is only partially meaningful since on Shabbat the numbers of tests administered is consistently significantly lower than on week days, the figure of patients in serious conditions and the R rate also remained encouraging.

Some 858 were in serious condition and 276 on ventilators. The R rate, which measures the ability of the disease to spread, fell to 0.79, showing the pandemic is receding.

The death toll rose to 5,563