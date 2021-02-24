Coronavirus: Cabinet approves mandatory isolation in hotels

The coronavirus cabinet approved mandatory isolation in coronavirus quarantine hotels on Wednesday. Final approval is dependant on approval by The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.Those who return from any country will be obligated to complete quarantine for 14 days with no test or 10 days with two negative coronavirus tests.The Law Committee is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss changes and updates to Israel's coronavirus travel restrictions including restrictions regarding who can enter and leave the country. The Law committee said that despite conflicting reports, there is no confirmation that they will discuss the coronavirus cabinet's decision on isolation hotels.