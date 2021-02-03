Coronavirus: Only 100,000 people were vaccinated on Tuesday

Some 100,000 Israelis were vaccinated on Tuesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Wednesday morning.The number is down from more than 200,000 per day the week before.In total, 3,237,000 Israelis were vaccinated with the first vaccine, of which 1,855,000 also received the second vaccine.The government is supposed to meet on Wednesday to discuss extending the lockdown to allow more people to get their first and second vaccines before schools and stores start opening up.Edelstein said that if the lockdown is extended through Sunday morning, another 200,000 people could become fully vaccinated, meaning had their second shots for at least a week.