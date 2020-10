Only 2,557 new patients were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Saturday, out of 24,781 who were screened.In recent day, the Health Ministry has been testing as many as 60,000 or 70,000 people and this number marks a new low.However, in following the positive downward trends, only 10.3% of those tested came out positive.Of the sick, some 830 are in serious condition, including 223 who are intubated.The death toll stands at 1,682.