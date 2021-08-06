Coronavirus in the IDF: Outbreak reported in military prison

A coronavirus outbreak has occurred at the Neve Tzedek military prison, an Army Radio reporter announced on Friday morning via Twitter.

According to the report, 29 detainees and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

The positivity among all inmates and staff members at the base stands at more than 6%, a rate that is significantly high, according to the report.

The IDF later addressed the report, another tweet notes, assuring that the prison is following all health protocols: "Everyone who required isolation has been properly placed in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines."