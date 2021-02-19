The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Paris to be added to exceptions list for flights to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 12:44
Transportation Minister Miri Regev informed Meyer Habib, MP and representative of the Jewish community in France, on Friday that Paris will be added to the list of cities to which roundtrip flights will be able to go for those permitted to enter and exit Israel amid continuing flight restrictions.
The flights will be coordinated starting next week and passengers will be required to follow Israeli regulations, including receiving approval from the exceptions committee and undergoing a coronavirus test.
Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 02:26 PM
Chinese fighters buzz Taiwan air zone as it appoints new defense minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 01:24 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,011 new cases, 6.2% tests return positive
Iran FM: Tehran will reverse nuclear actions when US lifts sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 09:56 AM
Myanmar young woman protester dies after being shot in the head last week
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 09:50 AM
Coronavirus: 148,000 Israelis braved winter weather to get vaccinated
WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 07:31 AM
At least 18 killed in attacks in Burkina Faso and Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 12:54 AM
Jerusalem Border Police Chief under investigation for sexual misconduct
Government approves restricting flights to and from Israel until March 6
Regev approves flights with 780 additional olim to start on Tuesday
White House: One million or more still without power after storm
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 08:12 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Grades 7-10 will not return to school on Sunday
14-year-old evacuated with CO2 poisoning after heating home with grill
Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 05:22 PM
