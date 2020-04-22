Coronavirus patient prematurely gives birth to twins, one of them dies

A 35-year-old coronavirus patient, who was in a light condition, prematurely gave birth to twins at the Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya, near Tiberias last week, and one of the babies passed away early Wednesday morning.The mother was sent home after the birth while the two babies remained at the premature births ward at the hospital due to their light weight.The babies both tested negative for the virus, however, one of the twins experienced a worsening in her condition overnight, and she passed away early Wednesday morning.