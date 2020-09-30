Coronavirus: Poland records 1,552 new cases

For the past week Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day. The authorities announced a record 1,587 new infections on Friday.

The biggest rise in cases was in southeast Poland, the health ministry said.

Poland announced new restrictions on Tuesday, saying restaurants and bars would have to close at 10 p.m. at the latest in areas worst affected by virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Poland has reported 91,514 infections and 2,513 deaths in total. The health ministry said that as of Wednesday there were 152 ventilators and 2,481 hospital beds to COVID-19 patients.

Poland was at first successful in containing the outbreak, but most restrictions on movement were lifted in May and cases began rising in the summer as people traveled for vacations and attended weddings.

Schools and kindergartens reopened on September 1.

