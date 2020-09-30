The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus: Poland records 1,552 new cases

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 12:32
Poland reported 1,552 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, close to last week's record high, as it is imposing restrictions on bars and restaurants in its most affected regions.
For the past week Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day. The authorities announced a record 1,587 new infections on Friday.
The biggest rise in cases was in southeast Poland, the health ministry said.
Poland announced new restrictions on Tuesday, saying restaurants and bars would have to close at 10 p.m. at the latest in areas worst affected by virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, Poland has reported 91,514 infections and 2,513 deaths in total. The health ministry said that as of Wednesday there were 152 ventilators and 2,481 hospital beds to COVID-19 patients.
Poland was at first successful in containing the outbreak, but most restrictions on movement were lifted in May and cases began rising in the summer as people traveled for vacations and attended weddings.
Schools and kindergartens reopened on September 1.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Two people infected with coronavirus arrive in Israel from Belarus, Kiev
Gamzu expected to present criteria for easing lockdown
Azerbaijan: Armenian fighter jets crashed, were not shot down
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 12:44 PM
The number of unemployed in Israel passes 900,000
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/30/2020 12:37 PM
Armenia publishes pictures of warplane allegedly downed by Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 12:35 PM
Agreement reached on how workers in quarantine will be paid
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/30/2020 12:26 PM
Oxford to study popular prescription drug as potential COVID-19 treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 12:21 PM
Turkey: French solidarity to Armenia means supporting occupying Azerbaija
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 12:18 PM
Israeli NGO petitions High Court to prevent limitations on protests
Coronavirus: Slovakia records its highest single-day rise in cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 11:59 AM
Kuwait's new emir sworn in amid regional tensions, calls for unity
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 11:52 AM
Health Ministry reports 4,953 new coronavirus cases in Israel
UAE, Israeli technology ministers discuss R&D collaboration
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 11:47 AM
Coronavirus: Belgium's death toll surpasses 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 11:45 AM
UN nuclear watchdog inspects second suspected atomic site in Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 11:43 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by