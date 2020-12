"Thanks to the timely preventive action," the Chilean Army said in a statement, according to the Spanish-language news outlet, 24 Horas. "It was possible to relieve said personnel, who, after being subjected to a medical control and the administration of a PCR test... turned out to be positive for COVID-19."

All 36 patients have been evacuated to the city of Punta Arenas in Southern Chile.

Antarctica is no longer the only continent without the novel coronavirus after up to 36 cases were reported at the Chilean Army base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme on the icy continent on Monday, according to Newsweek.